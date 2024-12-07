Search icon
  • Delhi Man Out For Morning Walk Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Shahdara

Published 10:42 IST, December 7th 2024

Delhi Man Out For Morning Walk Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Shahdara

The deceased was identified as Sunil Jain, 52, who was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Man Out For Morning Walk Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Shahdara | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A man out for a morning walk on Saturday was shot dead in Delhi's Shahdara. As per media reports, seven to eight rounds of bullets were fired by bike-borne assailants.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Jain, 52, who was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

A police officer said that Jain, who ran a business of utensils, was returning home from his morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex when two motorcycle-borne unidentified attackers opened fire at him in the Farsh Bazar area.

"A PCR call was made regarding a firing incident was received in PS Farsh Bazar. The Police staff reached the spot and found one Sunil Jain (52) with gunshot injuries. He was returning to his home after a morning walk. He was reported to have been shot by two persons who came on a motorcycle," DCP Shahdara said.

The accused fled after the attack. An investigation has been launched into the matter, the officer said. 

(Inputs from Agencies)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:48 IST, December 7th 2024

