Delhi Man Stabs In-Laws For Intervening In His Domestic Fight, Minor Killed For Money Another Incident

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed two separate incidents of violence, leaving one dead and several injured. The first incident occurred in the Vasant Kunj South area of southwest Delhi, where a man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and two sisters-in-law after they intervened in a domestic dispute between him and his wife.

According to the police, the incident happened on Monday, and the injured were rushed to the hospital. The brother-in-law sustained serious injuries, while the other three victims had minor injuries. The accused was arrested on Tuesday, and an investigation is underway.

In another incident, two minors were detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly killing a minor boy who used to bully them. The incident occurred on February 9 in the Gautampuri area under the jurisdiction of the Seelampur police station.

The police received information about an injured person lying on Street Number 7 and immediately reached the spot. They found the victim boy lying in a pool of blood with stab marks and other injuries.

The police deployed sources to identify the accused and detained two minors aged 15-16. A knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession. During interrogation, the minors revealed that the deceased boy frequently bullied them and demanded money, which they couldn't pay. The police are still searching for the third accused.

According to the accused, the deceased boy asked the detained CCLs to pay money to him, which they weren't able to pay. Subsequently, they assaulted him.