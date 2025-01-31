Published 17:26 IST, January 31st 2025
Delhi Mei Takrar Nahi Taal-Mel Wali Sarkaar Chahiye: PM Modi Targets AAP At Dwarka Rally
PM Modi has said that there is a need of a government in Delhi which coordinates with the Centre to ensure its development.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: PTI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all out attack on the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Assembly elections next week saying there is need for a coordinated government in Delhi rather than a one which creates conflicts. “Delhi mei takrar wali nahi, taal mel waali sarkaar chahiye,” said PM Modi as he addressed the people of Delhi ahead of next week's Assembly elections and asked voters to turn out in large numbers.
- First cabinet meeting of BJP govt will clear decision to put Rs 2,500 in accounts of Delhi women, this is Modi's guarantee.
- Those who live in 'sheesh mahal' don't care about houses of poor. AAP is anti-middle class.
- AAP not spending Delhi's money on people, but on their own publicity.
- AAP spending only 20 per cent of Delhi's budget on development, not increasing infra budget.
- During Anna Andolan, they promised to change country's politics. The nation is seeing how they betrayed Anna Hazare and people.
- We helped revive Sabarmati river. Delhi's double-engine government will transform Yamuna and its banks, change Delhi's future.
- Modi will help construct pukka houses for all poor in Delhi, this is my guarantee.
- We have to together free Delhi from "jhooth" (lies) and "loot".
- Delhi doesn't need confrontational government, but one of coordination with Centre to ensure its development.
- AAPda turned Delhi into its ATM to serve its own political interests, serving its political interests in other states with money looted from Delhi.
- I guarantee that a BJP govt will not leave any stone unturned in Delhi's development. Give me opportunity to serve Delhi by forming double-engine govt here.
- BJP wants to make Delhi modern, glimpses of that seen in Dwarka where Centre built majestic 'Yashobhumi' (convention centre).
