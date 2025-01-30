Delhi Metro Phase 4 To Have 44 New Stations In 3 Priority Corridors. Check Details

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is continuously expanding the rail network in the national capital and NCR region. The DMRC is currently working to complete the phase 4 of the Delhi Metro expansion that will include 44 new stations in various priority sections.

At present, the only section which is currently operational under phase 4 of the Delhi Metro is between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park extention, a 2.8 km long stretch.

According to media reports, the phase 4 of the metro expansion in Delhi will be divided in three priority corridors with a total of 44 stations.

What we know about Delhi Metro phase 4 corridor

The under-construction Delhi Metro phase 4 is having three priority corridors including:

Maujpur to Majlis Park

Krishna Park Extension to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad

This section will be a 12-km long corridor with 8 stations including Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda Majra, and Burari.

Krishna Park Extension to Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

In this section, there will be 21 stations on a 26-km long stretch including Keshopur, Paschim Vihar, Paschim Vihar West, Mangol Puri Metro station, West Enclave, Pushpanjali, Deepali Chowk, Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, North Pitampura, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, Majlis Park, Azadpur, Ashok Vihar, Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar Metro station, Nabi Karim, and Ramakrishna Ashram Marg.

Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad