Delhi Metro Services to Remain Affected on THESE Routes for 10 Days: Check Details

New Delhi: Delhi Metro train services will be affected over the next ten days, with several stations and routes temporarily closed. The Yellow and Red Lines will be particularly impacted from today.

"Train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli will not be available after 10:45 pm until the end of revenue service, and from the start of revenue service until 7:02 am, from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday until the intervening night of December 28 and 29," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on X.

Stations including Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, Rohini Sector-19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor will remain closed during this period.

"Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, Rohini Sector-19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations will remain closed. However, normal train services will continue between Jahangirpuri and Millennium City Centre, Gurugram," the post added.

In a separate announcement, the DMRC stated, "Train services on the Red Line (Line-1) from Keshav Puram towards Rithala will not be available after 11:30 pm, from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday until December 31/January 1."

Cable Thefts