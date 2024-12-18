Published 10:21 IST, December 18th 2024
Delhi Metro Services to Remain Affected on THESE Routes for 10 Days: Check Details
Delhi Metro train services will be affected over the next ten days, with several stations and routes temporarily closed.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro train services will be affected over the next ten days, with several stations and routes temporarily closed. The Yellow and Red Lines will be particularly impacted from today.
"Train services between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli will not be available after 10:45 pm until the end of revenue service, and from the start of revenue service until 7:02 am, from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday until the intervening night of December 28 and 29," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on X.
Stations including Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, Rohini Sector-19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor will remain closed during this period.
"Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, Rohini Sector-19, and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations will remain closed. However, normal train services will continue between Jahangirpuri and Millennium City Centre, Gurugram," the post added.
In a separate announcement, the DMRC stated, "Train services on the Red Line (Line-1) from Keshav Puram towards Rithala will not be available after 11:30 pm, from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday until December 31/January 1."
Cable Thefts
Earlier this month, the Blue Line of Delhi Metro was halted for hours after approximately 140 meters of signaling cables were stolen between the Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. This disruption affected the route connecting Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre for about six hours. Officials noted that thefts have increased despite regular checks and surveillance at Delhi Metro stations and along its tracks.
