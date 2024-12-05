Published 09:00 IST, December 5th 2024
Delhi Metro Update: Blue Line Services Between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Disrupted For the Day
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an update on 'X', informing Delhiites of blue line service disruption between Moti and Kirti Nagar.
New Delhi: A delay occurred in the services of the Blue Line of Delhi Metro running between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar on Thursday, as per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
The delay occurred due to a cable theft issue and will be rectified by the end of the operational hours in the night.
Trains due to cable theft would operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day and could result in a delay of the services, as per DMRC.
Passengers were requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey would take additional time.
Taking to social media X, DMRC wrote in a post "Blue Line Update: The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours at night.
Since the trains will operate at restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delays in services.
Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time."
