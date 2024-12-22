Published 07:33 IST, December 22nd 2024
Now, Cover This 80-Km New Stretch on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Just 50 Minutes
NHAI has opened an 80-kilometer stretch in Rajasthan of the much awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, paving a way to address traffic congestion
New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) has opened an 80-kilometer stretch in Rajasthan of the much awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, paving a way to address traffic congestion and enhancing regional connectivity.
Key Highlights of the Newly Opened Stretch
This newly operational stretch became accessible to the public on Monday, December 16, 2024. It significantly boosts connectivity between cities, towns, and villages in Rajasthan, particularly linking Kota and Bundi. The route facilitates faster travel, enabling the 80-km distance to be covered in just 50 minutes, thereby resolving both time and traffic-related challenges.
Current Progress on the Expressway
Out of the 373 kilometers of the expressway under construction in Rajasthan, 327 kilometers are now operational. While the segments connecting Delhi and Mumbai are already in use, the direct route between Kota and Delhi is expected to become functional within the first two months of 2025. This development promises further improvements in travel efficiency and regional integration.
