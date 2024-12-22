Now, Cover This 80-Km New Stretch on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Just 50 Minutes

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) has opened an 80-kilometer stretch in Rajasthan of the much awaited Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, paving a way to address traffic congestion and enhancing regional connectivity.

Key Highlights of the Newly Opened Stretch

This newly operational stretch became accessible to the public on Monday, December 16, 2024. It significantly boosts connectivity between cities, towns, and villages in Rajasthan, particularly linking Kota and Bundi. The route facilitates faster travel, enabling the 80-km distance to be covered in just 50 minutes, thereby resolving both time and traffic-related challenges.

Current Progress on the Expressway