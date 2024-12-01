Published 12:46 IST, December 1st 2024
Delhi Murder: Man's Body Found Near Geeta Colony Flyover with Injury Marks
Body of an unidentified man was found near the Geeta Colony flyover in Delhi with injury marks on face, neck and head.
New Delhi: An unidentified man was found dead near a flyover in north Delhi on Sunday, police said.
According to a police officer, a PCR call was received at 6.35 am, regarding a man lying near the Geeta Colony flyover.
Upon inspection, the body was discovered with multiple injury marks on the face, head, and neck, inflicted by a sharp object, he said.
A forensic team examined the area for evidence, he added.
Efforts are underway to identify the and ascertain the cause of his death, the officer said.
CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed and a case of murder has been registered, he said.
