Delhi-NCR Air Quality: GRAP Stage 3 Curbs Revoked Amid Favourable Weather Conditions

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on Monday, citing an improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has dropped below the 300 mark, prompting the Centre's panel, CAQM to lift the GRAP 3 restrictions. According to an official order, the average AQI in Delhi dropped below the 300 mark amid conditions favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed a declining trend on Sunday. According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to improve further, owing to favourable meteorological conditions.

Earlier, the Central government's panel had imposed GRAP Stage 3 in Delhi-NCR banning non-essential construction work. Additionally, classes up to grade V were required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. However, parents and students had the option to choose online education wherever available.

Under GRAP Stage 3, several restrictions were implemented, including:

Ban on non-essential construction work

Hybrid mode for classes up to Grade V: Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

Restrictions on vehicle use: The use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (four-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.

Ban on non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles: Vehicles with BS-IV or older standards are banned in Delhi.

These restrictions were imposed to mitigate the hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters, which are caused by a combination of unfavourable meteorological conditions, vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources.

The Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages:

Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300)

Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400)

Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450)

Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450)