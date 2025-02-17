Updated 09:32 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Police Issues Helpline Number for Residents in the National Capital
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Police have released helpline numbers for residents to reach out in case of emergencies.
- India News
- 2 min read
Share
New Delhi: After a massive earthquake struck Delhi-NCR, with the epicenter in Nangloi, New Delhi, the Delhi Police have released helpline numbers for residents to reach out in case of emergencies.
Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and follow safety protocols during such events.
"We hope you are all safe, Delhi! For any emergency help, #Dial112. # Earthquake ," the Delhi Police said on X.
What Precautions to Take?
Taking precautions during an earthquake is crucial for personal safety. Identify sturdy furniture or structures to take cover under, away from windows and heavy objects. Secure heavy furniture and appliances to prevent them from tipping over.
Ensure emergency supplies like water, food, medications, and a flashlight are readily available in a designated kit. Stay informed about local earthquake safety protocols and evacuation routes. Here are ten specific safety precautions to consider:
Secure Heavy Objects: Anchor large furniture and appliances to walls or floors.
Identify Safe Zones: Know safe spots indoors away from windows and hazards.
Drop, Cover, Hold On: Practice this drill to protect yourself during shaking.
Stay Informed: Follow local earthquake preparedness guidelines and alerts.
Plan Evacuation Routes: Identify evacuation paths and meeting points.
Gas and Electricity: Know how to safely shut off utilities if instructed or necessary.
Emergency Kit: Prepare a kit with water, non-perishable food, medications, and first aid supplies.
Secure Hazardous Materials: Store chemicals and flammable materials safely.
Building Safety: Retrofit older buildings to meet current earthquake safety standards.
Family Communication: Have a communication plan in place for emergencies.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published 07:01 IST, February 17th 2025