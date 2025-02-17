Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Police Issues Helpline Number for Residents in the National Capital

New Delhi: After a massive earthquake struck Delhi-NCR, with the epicenter in Nangloi, New Delhi, the Delhi Police have released helpline numbers for residents to reach out in case of emergencies.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and follow safety protocols during such events.

"We hope you are all safe, Delhi! For any emergency help, #Dial112. # Earthquake ," the Delhi Police said on X.



What Precautions to Take?

Taking precautions during an earthquake is crucial for personal safety. Identify sturdy furniture or structures to take cover under, away from windows and heavy objects. Secure heavy furniture and appliances to prevent them from tipping over.

Ensure emergency supplies like water, food, medications, and a flashlight are readily available in a designated kit. Stay informed about local earthquake safety protocols and evacuation routes. Here are ten specific safety precautions to consider: