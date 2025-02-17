Updated 13:59 IST, February 17th 2025
Earthquake in Delhi : Strong Tremors Shake Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida | LIVE
A powerful earthquake shook the Delhi-NCR region early Monday morning at around 5:35 AM, with tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida.
A powerful earthquake shook the Delhi-NCR region early Monday morning at around 5:35 AM, with tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. According to initial reports, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.
13:59 IST, February 17th 2025
How to Measure an Earthquake Using a Richter Scale?
To measure an earthquake using the Richter scale, scientists or experts use a seismograph, an instrument that records the vibrations caused by seismic waves. When an earthquake occurs, the seismograph detects the ground movement and creates a trace on a graph. The larger the movement, the higher the reading on the seismograph, as per USGS.
13:57 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi Earthquake: How Likely is a Major Earthquake After Lower Grade One?
While lower-grade earthquakes (magnitude below 5) are relatively common in the region, the likelihood of a major earthquake (magnitude 6 or above) occurring soon after a lower-grade one is relatively low. However, it is essential to remain vigilant and prepared. Historical data shows that higher magnitude earthquakes are less frequent but not impossible.
13:47 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: What Can Be the Intensity of Aftershocks?
After an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude, Delhi can witness aftershocks of magnitude less than 1.2, according to Director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Dr OP Mishra.
13:14 IST, February 17th 2025
Earthquake in Delhi: Delhi’s Position on the Seismic Map
According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the capital falls under Seismic Zone IV, which is categorized as a high-risk area for earthquakes.
13:13 IST, February 17th 2025
Earthquake in Delhi: A History of Earthquakes in the City
This is not the first time the national capital has experienced such tremors. Over the past few years, Delhi has faced several earthquakes, including a 3.5 magnitude quake on April 12, 2020, and a 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Rohtak on May 29, 2020, followed by a series of aftershocks that rattled the densely populated city.
13:05 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Scientists Say Tremors Caused by 'Natural Variations'
A senior scientist told PTI that the tremor which rattled the national capital early on Monday was caused by natural variations in the region’s geological characteristics, rather than plate tectonics.
12:43 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: What was the Loud-Grumbling Residents Complained About?
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), high-frequency vibrations from shallow earthquakes generate a booming sound as the ground vibrates and creates a short-period seismic wave motion that reaches the air and becomes sound waves. The shallower the epicentre, the more energy and sound can be produced.
12:22 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi Earthquake Sparks Memes Fest
Delhi and its surrounding regions were jolted by a 4.0 magnitude earthquake on early Monday morning. The tremors were felt across the National Capital Region (NCR), including New Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. While the earthquake was relatively mild, it did not take long for netizens to turn to humor, flooding social media with hilarious Delhi earthquake memes.
11:28 IST, February 17th 2025
Bangladesh Reports 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hours After Tremors In Delhi, Bihar And Sikkim
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Bangladesh at 8:54 am on Monday. The report is pending scrutiny by NCS, said officials.
11:26 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: 20-Year-Old Tree Uprooted in Jheel Park
11:16 IST, February 17th 2025
NCS Director Says Aftershock Will Be Less by 1.2 Magnitude
Dr OP Mishra, director for the national centre for seismology, told news agency ANI that there is nothing to worry about the magnitude 4 earthquake that hit Delhi NCR on Monday.
He said that after the earthquake, "the aftershock will be less by 1.2 magnitude, it is natural as it will heal it".
10:06 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: Why Is Delhi Prone to Earthquakes?
Delhi-NCR falls under Zone IV on the seismic zoning map of India, indicating a high risk of strong tremors. This region is part of the collision zone between the Indian and Nepalese tectonic plates, which has led to the formation of the Himalayas. The continuous movement of these plates makes the area highly susceptible to frequent seismic activity.
10:05 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: Has the Delhi Earthquake Caused Any Damage?
Delhi-NCR Earthquake LIVE: While the tremours of the earthquake were very strong, there have been no reports of damage or destruction across the NCR region.
09:35 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi NCR Earthquake LIVE: What Precautions to Take During an Earthquake?
Secure Heavy Objects: Anchor large furniture and appliances to walls or floors.
Identify Safe Zones: Know safe spots indoors away from windows and hazards.
Drop, Cover, Hold On: Practice this drill to protect yourself during shaking.
Stay Informed: Follow local earthquake preparedness guidelines and alerts.
Plan Evacuation Routes: Identify evacuation paths and meeting points.
Gas and Electricity: Know how to safely shut off utilities if instructed or necessary.
Emergency Kit: Prepare a kit with water, non-perishable food, medications, and first aid supplies.
Secure Hazardous Materials: Store chemicals and flammable materials safely.
Building Safety: Retrofit older buildings to meet current earthquake safety standards.
Family Communication: Have a communication plan in place for emergencies.
09:20 IST, February 17th 2025
After Delhi and Bihar, Earthquake Hits Odisha
A 4.7 magnitude hit the Puri district in Odisha at 8.15 am.
08:46 IST, February 17th 2025
After Delhi, Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Jolts Bihar's Siwan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Siwan, Bihar at 08:02 IST today
(Source - National Center for Seismology)
08:36 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi NCR Earthquake: CCTV Visuals From Delhi's Budh Vihar Area
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries. CCTV visuals from Budh Vihar area.
08:27 IST, February 17th 2025
'Have Never Felt Such Strong Tremors': Noida Resident After Massive Earthquake Jolts Delhi NCR
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A resident of Noida, Amit says, "At 5.35 am, the whole building was shaking...Our whole family ran outside the home. I have never felt such strong tremors of an earthquake. We are all safe"
08:03 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi Earthquake: Police Issues Helpline Numbers
08:00 IST, February 17th 2025
Why Did Delhi Feel Such Strong Tremors?
07:53 IST, February 17th 2025
Epicentre near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan: Official
The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI.
07:26 IST, February 17th 2025
'I Pray for Everyone's Safety': Arvind Kejriwal Reacts to Strong Tremors
07:19 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: PM Modi Urges Residents to Follow Precautions
In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra said, “Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.”
06:48 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi Earthquake: First Visuals From Residents Surface
06:40 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Epicenter in Nangloi Jat, Strong Tremors Felt
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake's depth was 5 Km and the epicenter was the New Delhi area.
However, the US Geological Survey said the earthquake's depth was 10 km and the epicenter was Delhi's Nangloi Jat.
06:30 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: 'Never Felt Like This.....', Says Resident of Ghaziabad
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas. A resident of Ghaziabad says, "Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking..."
06:18 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Delhi Police Urge Caution, Emergency Helpline Issued
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi and surrounding regions, authorities have urged residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions. The tremors, recorded at a depth of 5 km, were felt widely across North India, sparking concerns of possible aftershocks.
Officials have advised people to stay calm and follow safety protocols in case of any further seismic activity. For any emergency assistance, residents can dial 112, the official helpline.
"We hope you all are safe, Delhi! For any emergency help, #Dial112," authorities stated in a public advisory.
06:14 IST, February 17th 2025
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR, Strong Tremors Felt Across North India
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake with its epicenter in Delhi shook the national capital and surrounding regions on [day], according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The tremors, felt across north India, occurred at a depth of 5 km, making them noticeable to residents.
06:01 IST, February 17th 2025
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors Felt in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: Tremors were felt in Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. According to initial reports, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the region with its epicentre in New Delhi. So far, there are no reports of any damage or loss of lives.
Published 06:03 IST, February 17th 2025