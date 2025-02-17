Earthquake in Delhi : Strong Tremors Shake Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida | LIVE

Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweets "Following the earthquake tremors felt this morning in and around Delhi at about 5:36 AM, the authorities are keeping a close watch and professional experts as well officials in the Ministry of Earth Sciences are constantly monitoring.

However, it is advised to stay calm and, exercise safety precautions and preparedness for possible aftershocks, if any.

Meanwhile, regular updates are being shared by the department through its different communication channels and social media handles."