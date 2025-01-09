Published 18:46 IST, January 9th 2025
GRAP-III Actions Invoked for 'Severe' Air Quality in Delhi-NCR | What’s Allowed, What’s Not
Sub Committee on GRAP invoked all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the revised Schedule of GRAP.
Delhi Pollution: Sub Committee on GRAP invoked all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the revised Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.
Updated 19:02 IST, January 9th 2025