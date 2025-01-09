Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • GRAP-III Actions Invoked for 'Severe' Air Quality in Delhi-NCR | What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Published 18:46 IST, January 9th 2025

GRAP-III Actions Invoked for 'Severe' Air Quality in Delhi-NCR | What’s Allowed, What’s Not

Sub Committee on GRAP invoked all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the revised Schedule of GRAP.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news

Delhi Pollution: Sub Committee on GRAP invoked all actions under Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) of the revised Schedule of GRAP, with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force.

Image
Image

Updated 19:02 IST, January 9th 2025

