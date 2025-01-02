Delhi-NCR Wrapped In Blanket Of Fog, Commuters Face Hazy Challenges

New Delhi: A dense blanket of fog has wrapped Delhi-NCR, causing difficulties for commuters to smoothly commute on roads on Thursday. The dense fog has reduced visibility in Delhi-NCR to just a few metres making it challenging for people to navigate the roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the fog was caused by a combination of factors, including low temperatures, high humidity, and calm winds.

Amidst a dense fog on Thursday, the IMD has warned that the foggy conditions are likely to continue for the next few days. Meanwhile, commuters faced a tough time navigating the roads, with many reporting delays and difficulties in reaching their destinations.

The dense fog has affected motor vehicles plying on roads, however, flight operations are said to be normal at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at present. The authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling and to check the weather forecast before heading out.

In the wake of the heavy fog, Delhi’s IGI Airport has issued a passenger advisory due to ongoing low visibility procedures. In an update issued on Thursday night, the airport authorities informed flyers that while all flight operations are currently normal, passengers should contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information.

The advisory comes as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety during the low visibility conditions. The airport is taking necessary steps to minimise disruptions and ensure smooth operations.