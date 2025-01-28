Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man With Country-Made Pistol and 2 Live Cartridges

Published 17:01 IST, January 28th 2025

Delhi Police Arrest 42-Year-Old Man With Country-Made Pistol and 2 Live Cartridges

Delhi Police arrested a man, with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. He was influenced by a gangster after watching criminal content online.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi: 42-year-old man arrested with country-made pistol, 2 live cartridges | Image: X

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 42-year-old man carrying a country-made pistol and two live cartridges, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused Manoj had been deeply influenced by gangster Neeraj Bawana, after watching social media content related to the criminals.

"Manoj was arrested following a tip-off from Nangli Vihar extension. He was en route to deliver the pistol to associates of Bawana gang," a police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:01 IST, January 28th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Elections: Amit Shah Holds Mega Roadshow in Kasturba Nagar | LIVE
India News
IND Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Shares Plan Of Action For Rohit-Virat
SportFit
Mumbai Police's Detailed Press Conference on Saif Stabbing Case | LIVE
Entertainment News
Mahakumbh 2025: Authorities Issue Advisory for 'Mauni Amavasya Snan'
India News
Yogi's Stinging Attack On AAP, Accuses Them Of Aiding Rohingyas
Election News
DeepSeek vs ChatGPT: How Do Their Answers Stack Up?
World News
Dozens Take Oath of US Citizenship Defying Trump's Deportation Promise
World News
Delhi's Virat Kohli Checks In At Kotla, Enjoys 'Kadhi Chawal' For Lunch
SportFit
Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-452 TUESDAY Check Winners
Utility News
Postpone Ayodhya Visit For 15-20 Days: Ram Temple Trust Urges Devotees
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: