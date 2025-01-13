Published 18:30 IST, January 13th 2025
Delhi Police Arrests Man Wanted in 2023 Shaheen Bagh Murder Case
Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in the Shaheen Bagh area in 2023, officials said on Monday.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in the Shaheen Bagh area in 2023, officials said on Monday.
Declared a proclaimed offender, Shojib was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on January 10, police said.
On December 29, 2023, a PCR call reported a stabbing incident at Shaheen Bagh in South Delhi district. On reaching the spot, police found two individuals -- Abdullah (13) and his uncle Aquib alias Monu (19) -- who were attacked with stones and knives by a group led by a person named Shamim following an altercation, officials said.
Aquib later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Following a probe, police arrested five suspects -- Mohammad Naushad, Robin alias Rubail, Zakir, Dilshad and Shamim -- and recovered weapons used in the crime, including a blood-stained knife, from their possession, they said.
"Shojib, a key accomplice of the gang, evaded arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court in May 2024. After tracking his whereabouts, police have finally arrested Shojib from Bulandshahr on January 10. During interrogation, Shojib confessed to his involvement in the murder," a police officer said.
The accused who worked as a carpenter had no prior criminal record, he added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:30 IST, January 13th 2025