Delhi Police Arrests Notorious Gang Member With AK-47 Assault Rifle

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a notorious criminal Amrish Bhati, a member of the Sonu alias Makora gang, which operates under the protection of Sunder Bhati, an infamous criminal of western Uttar Pradesh. According to an official, a huge cache of weapons including AK-47 rifles were recovered from the accused. The police have seized the weapons and ammunition and are interrogating the accused for more information.

A senior police official said that the arrest was made possible by a dedicated team of officers from the Eastern Range-I, Crime Branch, led by Inspector Gurmeet Singh and supervised by ACP Rohitash Kumar. The team was tasked with taking action against suppliers of illicit liquor, drugs, and illegal firearms, as well as monitoring the activities of various gangs operating in the Delhi-NCR area.

During the arrest, the police recovered two sophisticated pistols made in Austria and Turkey, along with 125 live cartridges and three magazines. The ammunition included four live cartridges of 9 mm, 21 live cartridges of AK-47, 40 live cartridges of 7.65 mm, 10 live cartridges of pipe guns, and 50 live cartridges made in the Czech Republic.

Amrish Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida, has a criminal background that dates back to 2000. He was previously involved in the murder of Sushil, a resident of Dadri, for which he served a jail sentence.

The arrest is part of a drive against illicit liquor, drugs, and illegal arms, conducted by the Delhi Police in view of the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe. The police team are carrying out further raids to arrest other accused.

