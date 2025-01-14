Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP Over AI-Generated Videos Of PM Modi and Amit Shah

Published 04:54 IST, January 14th 2025

Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP Over AI-Generated Videos Of PM Modi and Amit Shah

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against the AAP for allegedly posting AI-generated images and videos of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP Over Alleged AI-Generated Content of PM Modi and Amit Shah | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have filed an FIR against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly posting AI-generated images and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as part of its poll campaign. The case was registered at the North Avenue Police Station, according to sources.

As per the police, the AAP allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create and circulate altered pictures and videos of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on social media, aimed at targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of their election strategy. The alleged content was posted on various platforms as part of the AAP's aggressive campaign ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the police action is likely to escalate tensions in the ongoing political battle between AAP and BJP, with both parties already engaged in a fierce contest. The AAP, led by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has long accused the BJP of using state machinery, including the police, to undermine the party's leaders and influence the electoral outcome.

BJP and AAP Intensify Their Election Campaigns

The FIR comes weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections, set to take place on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8. The BJP, which has not been in power in Delhi since 1998, is making a determined effort to wrest control from AAP, which has been the dominant party in the national capital since 2013. In the last two assembly elections, AAP triumphed over the BJP, winning landslide victories in 2015 and 2020, limiting the BJP to just three and eight seats, respectively.

Both parties are intensifying their campaigns in the run-up to the February elections. The FIR is likely to become another flashpoint in this intense political battle, drawing more attention to the tactics used by both sides in their election campaigns.

AAP Claims Political Vendetta

In response to the police FIR, the AAP has denied any wrongdoing and accused the BJP of using the FIR to target the party and deflect attention from its own issues. Kejriwal’s AAP has repeatedly accused the BJP of using police and other agencies to weaken their leaders and undermine their campaign ahead of the elections.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 04:54 IST, January 14th 2025

Recommended

Satna Airport To Open In Feb, Boosting Connectivity In Vindhya Region
India News
UK Cop Dispatcher Saves Woman In Distress With Clever Pizza Code
World News
AI To Replace Human Coders? Meta CEO Zuckerberg's Remarks Spark Debate
World News
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: World's Largest Religious Gathering Begins
India News
Trump Shares Parody Video Mocking Harris Following Chat With Obama
World News
UP Govt Issues Order on Schedule of Amrit Snan for Akharas
India News
India Captain Rohit Sharma Wants To Train With Mumbai Ranji Team
SportFit
Daaku Maharaaj Outperforms Ram Charan's Game Changer On First Monday
Entertainment News
Zuckerberg Fakery Gets Solid Shutdown In Public Call Out From Vaishnaw
India News
L&T's HR Head Breaks Silence On Chairman Subrahmanyan 90-hour Workweek
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: