  News /
  India News /
  • Delhi Police, Haryana STF Bring Back Fugitive Gangster Joginder Jong From Philippines

Published 18:50 IST, February 2nd 2025

Delhi Police, Haryana STF Bring Back Fugitive Gangster Joginder Jong From Philippines

The Delhi Police's Special Cell and Haryana STF have successfully brought back dreaded gangster Joginder Jong alias Joga Don from the Philippines to India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police, Haryana STF Bring Back Fugitive Gangster Joginder Jong From Philippines | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell and Haryana STF, with the assistance of the CBI, have successfully brought back dreaded gangster Joginder Jong alias Joga Don from the Philippines to India. Joginder, wanted in 28 cases and convicted in 15 cases, including five murder cases, had been evading law enforcement for years.

According to the police, Joginder's criminal activity was not only limited to India, but he continued to orchestrate crimes, recruiting shooters for the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, while being abroad. His ability to coordinate criminal activities from afar made him a formidable challenge for law enforcement agencies.

The police had been pursuing Joginder for one and a half years, finally tracking him down in the Philippines. With the CBI's help, they initiated the process of bringing him back to India.

Joginder's notorious reputation is matched only by that of his elder brother, Surendra, who was killed in an encounter with the Haryana Police in Karnal. Surendra was infamous for his brazen crimes, often committed while wearing a police uniform. The Haryana Police had dubbed him an imposter, and his gang's reign of terror had people living in fear.

The success of bringing Joginder back to India is seen as a major crackdown against the criminal gangs active in India and abroad. Joginder's role in recruiting criminals for the Kaushal Chaudhary gang made him a main target for law enforcement.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:50 IST, February 2nd 2025

