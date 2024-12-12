Delhi Police Identifies 20+ People in Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday identified more than 20 people on the second day of its verification drive against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the national capital, police sources said.

The people reside in the Seemapuri area of east Delhi, they added.

Teams from the different police stations are visiting slum areas and Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar to check voter IDs and Aadhar Cards of suspected Bangladeshi immigrants, an officer said.

The Delhi LG Secretariat on Tuesday directed the chief secretary and police commissioner of Delhi to launch a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital.

"Under our door to door verification, teams are collecting data like Aadhar card number, voter ID card numbers of the suspected people. After data collecting, a record will be maintained which will be sent to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for proper verification," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that beside sending data to FRRO, police will also personally verify to know if the Aadhar card is fake or genuine and enrolled on which year.

Police said that some of the residents were identified as suspects and there are possibilities of sending them to the detention centre after the completion of their legal process.

Another senior police officer said that when teams are checking data by visiting personally, they are also recording the entire conversation using their mobile phones to keep proper record.

"Beside checking their identifications, we are also checking if anyone is involved in criminal activities by checking police records," said the officer.

Delhi has 15 police districts and the directions were issued to all the district heads to conduct the drive for two months, the officer said.

The move comes after a delegation of ulemas (clerics) and Muslim leaders from Hazrat Nizamuddin met LG VK Saxena on Saturday and expressed concern over the treatment of minority communities in Bangladesh and urged stringent action against infiltrators in the city, the LG Office said in a note.

The delegation highlighted that illegal immigrants should not be allowed to rent houses or secure employment and called for the immediate cancellation of government documents such as Aadhaar and voter IDs acquired fraudulently, it read.

The LG Secretariat directed the chief secretary to provide a time-bound response with weekly progress reports to be submitted.