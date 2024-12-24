Published 21:09 IST, December 24th 2024
Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Christmas: Commuters Should Avoid These Routes
Delhi Police has issued traffic advisory for Christmas. Traffic diversion will begin at 2 pm on Wednesday and commuters have been asked to avoid certain routes.
New Delhi: Adequate arrangements will be made near churches, malls, and markets in the national capital to deal with the rowdy elements during the Christmas celebrations, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.
Police said that traffic diversion will begin at 2 pm Wednesday.
Commuters Should Avoid These Routes and More
- At the Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani stretch, all median cuts will remain closed.
- Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will not be allowed on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road
- Large number of people are expected to assemble at Select City Mall, Saket, where traffic will be restricted on certain roads
- Commuters moving from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Press Enclave Road are advised to use Khanpur Red Light T Point via MB Road to Mehrauli
- Traffic coming from IIT Flyover to PTS going towards Press Enclave Road is advised to continue on Aurbindo Marg towards Mehrauli and use TB Hospital Road Red Light to Lado Sarai via MB Road.
- No public transport buses will be allowed to go to Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market Red Light, the advisory said.
Police said that sufficient personnel have been deployed near Sacred Heart Cathedral near the Gol Dak Khana to keep clear the traffic for a smooth movement in the area.
“Churches in the city expecting a heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram), and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj),” police said.
According to officials, traffic will be diverted on certain stretches as per the need.
Security Heightened In Delhi
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Ankit Chauhan on Monday said that police have increased patrolling and security checkpoints have been set up in markets and other areas to ensure the safety of people during the festive season.
"During the festive season, we have increased patrolling in markets and other areas having heavy footfall. Senior Officers set out every evening with enhanced strength. They check people and also the security setup in marketplaces so that people get a sense of security,” DCP South, Ankit Chauhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
