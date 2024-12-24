Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Christmas: Commuters Should Avoid These Routes

New Delhi: Adequate arrangements will be made near churches, malls, and markets in the national capital to deal with the rowdy elements during the Christmas celebrations, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Police said that traffic diversion will begin at 2 pm Wednesday.

Commuters Should Avoid These Routes and More

At the Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani stretch, all median cuts will remain closed.

Heavy vehicles and DTC/cluster buses will not be allowed on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road

Large number of people are expected to assemble at Select City Mall, Saket, where traffic will be restricted on certain roads

Commuters moving from Chirag Delhi to Qutub Minar via Press Enclave Road are advised to use Khanpur Red Light T Point via MB Road to Mehrauli

Traffic coming from IIT Flyover to PTS going towards Press Enclave Road is advised to continue on Aurbindo Marg towards Mehrauli and use TB Hospital Road Red Light to Lado Sarai via MB Road.

No public transport buses will be allowed to go to Pushp Vihar from MB Road/Asian Market Red Light, the advisory said.

Police said that sufficient personnel have been deployed near Sacred Heart Cathedral near the Gol Dak Khana to keep clear the traffic for a smooth movement in the area.

“Churches in the city expecting a heavy congregation of devotees include the Sacred Heart Cathedral, St Thomas church (Mandir Marg), St Martin's church (Delhi Cantonment), St Thomas church (R K Puram), and St Mary's Knanaya church (Vasant Kunj),” police said.

According to officials, traffic will be diverted on certain stretches as per the need.

Security Heightened In Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Ankit Chauhan on Monday said that police have increased patrolling and security checkpoints have been set up in markets and other areas to ensure the safety of people during the festive season.