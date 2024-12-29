Search icon
Published 14:49 IST, December 29th 2024

Delhi Police Seizes 78 Kg of 'Ganja', 2 Held

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Police Seizes 78 Kg of 'Ganja', 2 Held | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two drug traffickers and seized 78 kg of 'ganja' (cannabis) worth about Rs 39.25 lakh from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the seized cannabis was meant for supply in various parts of the national capital for New Year celebrations.

"Police received a tip-off that two people will come to Dwarka Sector-23 with a large quantity of cannabis. A trap was laid, which led to the arrest of Mohammad Akmal (30) and Rohit Kumar (32). Upon a search, cannabis weighing 78 kg was found concealed in a hidden compartment of their car," a senior police officer said.

The arrested duo was part of a larger network involved in procuring drugs from Andhra Pradesh and distributing them across Delhi-NCR targeting New Year revellers, the officer said.

Akmal, originally from Dhampur in Uttar Pradesh, had been involved in drug trafficking for years, he added.

Updated 14:49 IST, December 29th 2024

