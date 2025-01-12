Delhi Police Summons AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Over Alleged Role in Fake Documents Syndicate

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday issued two notices to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal regarding alleged connection with a syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The first notice was issued to him on Saturday, followed by a second on Sunday, directing him to appear before the investigating team.

Goyal, the MLA from Rithala, was summoned for questioning after documents seized from immigrants reportedly carried his signature and seal, according to police.

The case originates from an illegal immigration racket dismantled last December, which led to the arrest of 11 individuals, including Bangladeshi nationals. The suspects were accused of forging documents and creating fake websites to produce fraudulent Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other identification papers.

Further investigations revealed documents bearing the signature of an AAP MLA. During interrogations with the immigrants and intermediaries, officials recovered additional evidence allegedly connected to Goyal.

In response to the summons, the AAP accused the BJP of misusing government agencies to target opposition leaders ahead of elections, calling it a tactic that undermines democratic norms.