  • Delhi Police Summons AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Over Alleged Role in Fake Documents Syndicate

Published 20:58 IST, January 12th 2025

Delhi Police Summons AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Over Alleged Role in Fake Documents Syndicate

Delhi Police issued two notices to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal regarding alleged connection with a syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Police Summons AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal Over Alleged Role in Fake Documents Syndicate | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday issued two notices to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal regarding alleged connection with a syndicate of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The first notice was issued to him on Saturday, followed by a second on Sunday, directing him to appear before the investigating team.

Goyal, the MLA from Rithala, was summoned for questioning after documents seized from immigrants reportedly carried his signature and seal, according to police.

The case originates from an illegal immigration racket dismantled last December, which led to the arrest of 11 individuals, including Bangladeshi nationals. The suspects were accused of forging documents and creating fake websites to produce fraudulent Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other identification papers.

Further investigations revealed documents bearing the signature of an AAP MLA. During interrogations with the immigrants and intermediaries, officials recovered additional evidence allegedly connected to Goyal.

In response to the summons, the AAP accused the BJP of misusing government agencies to target opposition leaders ahead of elections, calling it a tactic that undermines democratic norms.

"The BJP only engages in negative politics -- filing false cases and misusing the state machinery to suppress opposition leaders," read the statement. 

Updated 20:58 IST, January 12th 2025

