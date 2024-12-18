Delhi Police Take Action Against Illegal Bangladeshis, Rohingya Immigrants In Slum Areas

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday launched an operation in the slums of Tilak Nagar and Vikaspuri to identify illegally staying Bangladeshis and Rohingya immigrants in the area. The operation is part of a larger effort instructed by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Notably, the Delhi LG had directed the Police Commissioner and the Chief Secretary to take action against migrants living in the city without legal documentation. Authorities have been focusing on slum areas in the capital city and meanwhile the police team on Wednesday reached Tilak Nagar and Vikaspuri slums, where large numbers of such immigrants have been reported to live.

The operation involved teams from the Delhi Police, who conducted searches and gathered information to identify individuals who have overstayed or entered the country illegally. This move is seen as part of a broader initiative to maintain law and order in the city ahead of the elections, as concerns about unauthorised immigrants living in certain areas have been raised in recent months.

While the operation was carried out peacefully, the authorities are working to ensure that only those who are in the country illegally are affected. Local police and authorities are also coordinating with other agencies to ensure that the process is carried out legally and humanely.