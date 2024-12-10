Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Polls: Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Insurance for Auto Drivers

Published 15:36 IST, December 10th 2024

Delhi Polls: Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Insurance for Auto Drivers

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh insurance for the city's auto drivers.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arvind Kejriwal’s Big Statement, Promises to Campaign For PM Modi If This Demand Is Met | Image: PTI

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh insurance for the city's auto drivers.

Kejriwal, who had lunch with the family members of an auto driver in Kondli constituency, also promised Rs 1 lakh as assistance to the auto drivers for the marriage of their daughters.

The former Delhi chief minister said Rs 2,500 would be given twice yearly as uniform allowance to auto drivers. He also assured their children of free coaching and the relaunching of the 'PoochO' app.

The app allows people to access the database developed by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System of registered auto drivers' mobile numbers and call them up to book a ride.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due in February next year. The AAP pitted against the BJP and the Congress, is working hard to retain power for a third time in a row. PTI VIT RHL

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:39 IST, December 10th 2024

Arvind Kejriwal BJP

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.