Delhi Pollution Update: AQI Remains in 'Very Poor' Category With Thick Layer of Smog

New Delhi: The national capital has been battling severe smog for the past month with the AQI swinging between very poor and severe category. While there has been a slight improvement in the air quality index in Delhi, it still remains in the ‘very poor’ category. Check the Delhi AQI for today…

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Still in ‘Very Poor’ Category

Residents in the national capital complained of breathing difficulties as the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday for the third week post-Diwali.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 362 as of 8 am on Sunday with the national capital engulfed by a thick layer of smog.

Delhi Pollution: AQI in Different Areas of National Capital

According to the CPCB data, the AQI measured in -

Vivek Vihar was 399,

403 at Nehru Nagar,

317 at ITO and

349 at Chandni Chowk

Delhi AQI: Residents Complain of Breathing Problems, Fever

Residents complained of breathing difficulties, fever and other health issues as they urged the concerned authorities to find a permanent solution to the rising pollution levels. "We have been facing problems due to the pollution. It has taken a toll on our daily life activities and we have also been facing issues in breathing as well," said a cyclist near India Gate.

Speaking to ANI, another person said that people would have to stay indoors and take precautions to protect their health. "The cars need to be checked properly and stubble burning needs to be checked to reduce the pollution. It has taken a toll on the lives of both adults and children. It is a time for everyone to stay indoors as of now," he said.

A resident near the Red Fort complained that apart from health issues, students cannot attend schools as most institutions remain closed while some switched to online classes.

Seeing the conditions of the city, Noida has announced online classes for all schools in Noida till November 25.