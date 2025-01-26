Search icon
Published 19:22 IST, January 26th 2025

Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 23.7 Deg C

Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The capital recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the seasonal average, it said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 72 per cent and 53 per cent during the day.

The weather department has forecast misty conditions for Monday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 8 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 216 in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'. 

