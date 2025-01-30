Delhi's Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category; IMD Predicts Rain on Feb 3

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a thin layer of fog on Thursday morning while the AQI stood at 381 at 8 am.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department has predicted 'moderate fog' for the next two days till February 1 while it has forecasted 'rain' for February 3 in Delhi.

The minimum temperature is set to remain around 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum will hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

Several homeless people took refuge in night shelter homes amid lowering temperatures in Delhi.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

The national capital is once again battling with increased air pollution, as the AQI recorded at 8 am was 381, which falls under the 'very poor' category.

As per the data of the Central Pollution Board Control (CPCB), the AQI measured at Anand Vihar is 394, Chandani Chowk is 386, ITO is 364, Najafgarh is 339, Okhla Phase 2 is 393, RK Puram is 372, Patparganj is 395, Wazirpur is 415, as of 8 am.

After the air quality worsened and pollution level reached 'severe' yesterday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of all actions under Stage-Ill of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

"The AQI of Delhi which was recorded as 276 on 28.01.2025, exhibited a sharp increasing trend and has been recorded 365 at 4:00 PM on 29.01.2025 owing to variable direction/ calm winds, smoggy situation, lout mixing heights & ventilation coefficients for dispersion of pollutants. The forecast from IMD/ IITM suggests similar situations to persist in the coming days," the order signed by the Director (Technical) and member convenor of the sub-committee on GRAP read.

Meanwhile, a dense layer of fog enveloped parts of Ayodhya today as a cold wave gripped the city.