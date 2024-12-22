Delhi's AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 388

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday, with a thin layer of fog covering parts of the city and limiting visibility.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 388 at 7 am on Sunday in the national capital. On Saturday, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 398, as per the CPCB.

The Air Quality Index in several areas of the national capital was recorded as 'very poor.' The AQI was recorded 384 at ITO, 372 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, DTU 354, IGI Airport (T3) 372, DU North Campus 381, at 7 am on Sunday.

However, the AQI in several areas remained in the 'severe' category with 411 at Alipur, 427 at Anand Vihar, and 408 at RK Puram.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As temperatures dipped, people sought refuge in night shelter homes across the national capital.

A rider who came from Noida said that he faced trouble riding when he entered Delhi due to the pollution.

"I ride on Sundays and once a day I ride my bike. So I used to ride more from Noida and was feeling good there. As soon as I entered Delhi, my eyes started burning and fog started to appear. I have to take the helmet mirror off repeatedly and there is a lot of problem here in Delhi," he told.

Another rider said that he faced trouble breathing when he entered Delhi from Noida. "I ride every Sunday. When I entered Delhi from Noida, I felt that the pollution was increasing here. I am having a lot of trouble breathing and riding a bike because I have to take off my helmet," he told.