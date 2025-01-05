Delhi's 'E-Rickshaw Baba' Brings Unique Vehicle to Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India] January 4 (ANI): The Mahakumbh has become a hub for seers and sages arriving from across India and the world. Among the unique sights at this year's Mahakumbh is the arrival of Mahant Om, also known as the 'E-Rickshaw Baba,' who has travelled from Delhi in his customized three-wheeler equipped with a kitchen and bedroom. This vehicle is not merely a mode of transport but serves as his entire ashram.

Mahant speaking to ANI says, "My journey from Delhi to here took about 12-13 days. I drove at a slow pace, resting and eating along the way. My e-rickshaw is my home--it has a bed, space for cooking, and everything I need for my daily routine. Worship, meditation, eating, and even writing take place here. I distribute food and raise awareness about our spiritual culture."

Mahant Om, who has come to participate in this grand religious gathering, has meticulously modified his vehicle to meet his daily needs. From cooking and meditating to eating and resting, everything is done within this compact space. Solar panels installed on the roof power the e-rickshaw, enabling it to remain sustainable and eco-friendly.

The mahant has never relied on lodgings, considering his vehicle both his home and place of worship. Inside, he has set up a small kitchen where he cooks his meals and a sleeping space that doubles as his bed. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a sound system that plays devotional hymns, creating a spiritual ambience wherever he goes.

Mahant Om also distributes religious pamphlets and books during his travels, spreading awareness and promoting his vision of establishing "Ram Rajya" - a utopian society where everyone is content and free from suffering. He believes this ideal can only be achieved when happiness prevails across society, which fuels his mission and journey.

The baba says that a well-wisher gifted him the e-rickshaw saying, "Earlier, I used a petrol vehicle, but the expenses were high. Later, someone gifted me a gas-powered vehicle, but even that proved costly. Eventually, a well-wisher from Lucknow offered me this e-rickshaw, which is equipped with solar panels and other facilities. This vehicle is now my home and ashram."

Mahant Om's mobile ashram has become his identity, and he travels across the country, promoting his ideals. For the Mahakumbh, he journeyed 650 kilometres from Delhi in his e-rickshaw and plans to stay in it while completing his pilgrimage at this grand religious event. (ANI)

