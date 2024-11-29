Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:12 IST, November 29th 2024

Delhi Sees Warmest November In 5 Years, Mercury May Dip Next Week

The average minimum temperature for November has been 14.9 degrees Celsius, nearly 2 degrees Celsius above the long-period average (LPA) of 13 degrees Celsius.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational image | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Continuing the trend of warmer-than-usual months, November this year emerged as the warmest in the last five years, with the highest day and night temperatures.

This is the most delayed dip below 10 degrees Celsius since 2019, when this happened on December 1, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The average minimum temperature for November has been 14.9 degrees Celsius, nearly 2 degrees Celsius above the long-period average (LPA) of 13 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the average maximum temperature stood at 29.5 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notch above the LPA, marking this as the warmest November since 2019.

The sharp decline in minimum temperature began on November 25, when it stood at 14 degrees Celsius and dropped steadily due to strengthened cold northwesterly winds and clear nighttime skies.

The temperature fell to 11.9 degrees Celsius on November 26, 10.4 degrees Celsius on November 27 and 10.1 degrees Celsius on November 28, before dipping below the 10-degree Celsius mark on Friday for the first time this season.

Speaking over the weather conditions, IMD officials said while the current cold spell is typical for late November, the season has been characterised by overall warmer-than-usual conditions due to a lack of significant rain and snowfall.

A temporary rise in nighttime temperatures by 1-2 degrees Celsius is expected over the weekend due to a western disturbance influencing northwest India, with another dip likely early next week as snowfall occurs in the northern hills.

Meanwhile, October too had been warmer than usual, as the city recorded its warmest October this year since 1951, with both days and nights recording nearly 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal on average.

The average monthly maximum and minimum temperatures in October were 35.1 degrees Celsius and 21.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the highest since they were 36.2 degrees Celsius and 22.3 degrees Celsius respectively in 1951, according to the data.

Additionally, on Friday mercury dipped below the 10-degree Celsius mark for the first time this winter season, with Safdarjung, which is representative of Delhi's weather, recording a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The weather department has forecast shallow fog for Saturday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius respectively.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:12 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.