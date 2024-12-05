Delhi Shivers Through Coldest Night of the Winter, Temperature Drops to 8.5°C

New Delhi: Delhi experienced its coldest night of the season so far on Thursday as the temperature dipped to 8.5 degrees Celsius. Weather department officials have forecast a further drop, predicting that the mercury may fall to 7 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this marked a sharp decline from Wednesday night, when the minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees Celsius, reflecting a significant drop of four notches within 24 hours.

The second-coldest night of this winter season was observed on November 26, when the temperature dipped to 9.5 degrees Celsius.

During the same period last year, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius on November 29 while in 2022, the lowest minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius.

While nighttime temperatures plummeted, the daytime temperature was also the second-lowest of the season on Thursday at 25.1 degrees Celsius, which is normal for this time of the year.

According to the IMD's data, the lowest daytime temperature this season was 23.5 degrees Celsius, recorded on November 18, followed by Thursday's reading.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 64 per cent and 46 per cent during the day.

The IMD has forecast shallow fog conditions for Friday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.