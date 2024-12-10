Delhi Shocker: 3 People Crushed to Death After Speeding Truck Rams into Bus in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: A speeding truck hit three people in Vasant Kunj North area of South West District on Monday morning. The victims were removing their luggage from the bus compartment when the truck collided with the bus. The bus has arrived in front of the Lohmod Hotel.

The bus attendant accompanied the two women. After receiving the information about the case, the police reached the spot and registered a case and arrested the accused driver. In the investigation, the deceased have been identified as Nidhi (19), her mother-in-law Kanta Devi (50) and Abhishek (19). The accused has been identified as Taufiq (25), a resident of Rajasthan.

The police have seized the truck and the bus. Currently, the police is investigating the entire case. According to the police, at around 4.45 am on Monday, the Vasant Kunj North police station received information that an accident had taken place in front of Lohmod Hotel.