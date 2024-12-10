Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Shocker: 3 People Crushed to Death After Speeding Truck Rams into Bus in Vasant Kunj

Published 11:53 IST, December 10th 2024

Delhi Shocker: 3 People Crushed to Death After Speeding Truck Rams into Bus in Vasant Kunj

A speeding truck hit three people in Vasant Kunj North area of South West District on Monday morning.

Reported by: Asian News International
Delhi Shocker: 3 People Crushed to Death After Speeding Truck Rams into Bus in Vasant Kunj | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A speeding truck hit three people in Vasant Kunj North area of South West District on Monday morning. The victims were removing their luggage from the bus compartment when the truck collided with the bus. The bus has arrived in front of the Lohmod Hotel. 

The bus attendant accompanied the two women. After receiving the information about the case, the police reached the spot and registered a case and arrested the accused driver. In the investigation, the deceased have been identified as Nidhi (19), her mother-in-law Kanta Devi (50) and Abhishek (19). The accused has been identified as Taufiq (25), a resident of Rajasthan.

The police have seized the truck and the bus. Currently, the police is investigating the entire case. According to the police, at around 4.45 am on Monday, the Vasant Kunj North police station received information that an accident had taken place in front of Lohmod Hotel.

 After receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and discovered that a truck had hit the back of the bus. The police immediately admitted the three individuals to a nearby hospital, where doctors later pronounced them dead. The mother-in-law of both deceased individuals is from Etah, a city in Uttar Pradesh. The deceased, Abhishek, is reported to have worked as a bus helper. According to the authorities, the private bus travelled to Delhi from Firozabad. The bus had to travel further to Kapashera. Nidhi and Kanta Devi were scheduled to travel to Mahipalpur. Police is currently conducting detailed investigation regarding the incident. Further details into the matter is awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:53 IST, December 10th 2024

