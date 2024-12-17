New Delhi: The New Delhi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Sleeper train, set to launch in January 2025, marks a major milestone in Indian railway development. It will transform overnight travel, offering faster speeds and greater comfort for both tourists and business travelers.

According to the reports, Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will be launched on January 26. It will cover the 800+ km distance in under 13 hours, departing New Delhi at 7 PM and arriving in Srinagar by 8 AM, giving passengers more time to enjoy their day.

Halt in Limited Stations

The train will make minimal stops at major stations such as Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jammu Tawi, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Running along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a key route aimed at improving connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, this service is set to reduce travel time and enhance passenger convenience.

Tickets Ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000

The train will offer various ticketing options to accommodate different budgets, with AC 3 Tier tickets priced at approximately Rs 2,000, AC 2 Tier at Rs 2,500, and AC First Class at Rs 3,000.

Each class features upgraded sleeper facilities for a comfortable overnight journey, offering options that cater to all travelers, from budget-conscious to those seeking luxury.

Tickets for the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will be available on IRCTC's official website (irctc.co.in) and mobile app following its inauguration. Travelers can also buy tickets at station booking counters for added convenience.

Boost in Tourism

The launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir by offering faster, more comfortable service, making the region more accessible and driving growth in its tourism economy.