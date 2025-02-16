Delhi Stampede: How Many Commuters Use New Delhi Railway Station Everyday?

New Delhi: Atleast 15 people were killed in a stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday.

Ministry of Railways said that an “unprecedented rush” situation developed today at about 10 pm in New Delhi railway station near platforms 13 & 14.

“Some of the passengers present there on the platforms fainted due to this sudden rush, further leading to the rumours of a stampede-like situation. This led to the spread of panic. The situation was later controlled by easing the rush situation,” the Railways Ministry said.

Several passengers blamed the authorities for the mismanagement at the station premises.

"There was no RPF or police at the station (New Delhi Railway Station)...There was a huge rush at the station...More than 30 people have been injured...My relative has been admitted to the hospital," said an eyewitness.

How Many Commuters Use New Delhi Railway Station?

According to the latest official figures, more than 5 lakh passengers use New Delhi railway station every day. In the festive season, it caters to a total of 6 lakh passengers.

It has 16 modernised platforms and is operated by the Northern Railways division.

Expressing grief over the incident at Delhi railway station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."