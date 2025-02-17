Huge Rush at Patna Junction as Devotees Head to Prayagraj For Maha Kumbh

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "This shocking revelation that organisations like USAID were funnelling Crores of Rupees to organisations in India confirm that all of these protests that we were seeing over the last several years were foreign-funded. They were being instigated and puppet-mastered from across the border and that there are people in India, including political leaders, dynasts who have essentially become weapons in the hands of countries and people who don't want to see India rise. I have said this before and I am saying it again, India's rise, transformation over the last 10 years under PM Narendra Modi has not been to the happiness and satisfaction of many people and forces around the world. They are trying their very best to undermine India and slow India's rise. There are people in India who have become the tools of these types of forces. So, my appeal is, every Indian should come together and ask for these type of people and traitors to be exposed and them to be prosecuted because anybody who is becoming weapon in the hands of foreign forces, certainly is working against the interest of India and Indians."