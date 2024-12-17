Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:37 IST, December 17th 2024

Delhi: Three Held for Killing 21-year-old in South Delhi

Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area, an official said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi: Three Held for Killing 21-year-old in South Delhi | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area, an official said on Tuesday.

On December 12, the Saket police station got a PCR call at 3.42 am at that a lifeless body of a man was found in a park located in the Jhuggi area of Sector-4, they said.

The deceased was identified as Monu Thapa, a resident of the area, they said.

"The body has severe facial injuries and a blood-stained stone, believed to be the murder weapon, was found nearby," a senior police officer said, adding that an FIR was registered and a probe launched.

"Team checked CCTV and identified the accused. The suspects were identified as Abhishek (19) his brother Babu (22) and Sourav (20). The accused, all jobless, reside in areas near Pushp Vihar and Dakshinpuri," the officer said.

They had initially fled their homes but were tracked down. Abhishek was caught in Kalkaji, while Babu and Sourav were apprehended from Mohaba in UP, the officer said.

During interrogation, the men confessed to the crime, citing a past altercation as the motive, the officer said.

In 2022, Thapa had assaulted Babu. The accused claimed Monu had been threatening them and their families since then. Seeking revenge, the trio planned the attack and killed him using a stone, he said. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:37 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.