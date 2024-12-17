Delhi: Three Held for Killing 21-year-old in South Delhi

New Delhi: Three people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man in south Delhi's Pushp Vihar area, an official said on Tuesday.

On December 12, the Saket police station got a PCR call at 3.42 am at that a lifeless body of a man was found in a park located in the Jhuggi area of Sector-4, they said.

The deceased was identified as Monu Thapa, a resident of the area, they said.

"The body has severe facial injuries and a blood-stained stone, believed to be the murder weapon, was found nearby," a senior police officer said, adding that an FIR was registered and a probe launched.

"Team checked CCTV and identified the accused. The suspects were identified as Abhishek (19) his brother Babu (22) and Sourav (20). The accused, all jobless, reside in areas near Pushp Vihar and Dakshinpuri," the officer said.

They had initially fled their homes but were tracked down. Abhishek was caught in Kalkaji, while Babu and Sourav were apprehended from Mohaba in UP, the officer said.

During interrogation, the men confessed to the crime, citing a past altercation as the motive, the officer said.