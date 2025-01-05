Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead of PM Modi’s Key Events Today | Check Routes to Avoid

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of heavy vehicular movement on specific roads ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s events in the national capital on Sunday, January 5.

PM Modi will inaugurate and launch multiple development projects in the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor, worth over ₹12,200 crore, and address a public meeting in the poll-bound national capital.

Traffic Restrictions

To ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize inconvenience to the public, Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory.

Check Traffic Advisory:

NH-9 (Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate – Both Carriageways)

NH-24 (Sarai Kale Khan to UP Gate – Both Carriageways)

Ghazipur Road (Kondli to Noida Link Road)

New Ashok Nagar Metro Station Road (Sarpanch Chowk to Holiday Inn Red Light)

Ghazipur Nala Road (Kondli to New Ashok Nagar Metro Station)

Chilla Border to New Ashok Nagar Metro Station

Noida Link Road (Chilla Border to Akshardham Mandir)

Commuters traveling along these routes are advised to plan for extra time due to heavy traffic. Motorists and the public are urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and adhere to instructions provided by traffic personnel deployed at key intersections during the event.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Namo Bharat Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over ₹12,200 crore on Sunday.

At 11:15 AM, PM Modi will take a ride on the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station. Following which, he will inaugurate a 13-km stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, worth around ₹4,600 crore.

With this inauguration, Delhi will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity. This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel along with safety and reliability.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore.

This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. The areas of West Delhi such as Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, and Janakpuri among others will benefit, added the release. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 26.5 km Rithala - Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore.

This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, significantly enhancing connectivity in the North-Western parts of Delhi and Haryana. Key areas to benefit include Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli, improving access to residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Once operational, it will facilitate travel across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh through the extended Red Line.

