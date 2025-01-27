Delhi: Traffic Restricted Near Vijay Chowk As Beating Retreat Rehearsals Begin

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at Vijay Chowk on January 29. The rehearsals for this grand event will be held on Monday and Tuesday. In the wake of the rehearsals, the traffic police have made several traffic changes in the area to ensure smooth proceedings and traffic movement. As per the advisory, the roads connecting Vijay Chowk will be closed for general traffic during the rehearsals on Monday and Tuesday.

Notably, the Beating Retreat Ceremony marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations.

Vijay Chowk And Surrounding Areas To Remain Closed

According to the traffic advisory, Vijay Chowk will be closed for general traffic from 2 pm to 9:30 pm on both Monday and Tuesday. This will affect several key roads and areas around Vijay Chowk. The traffic will be restricted on the following roads:

Rafi Marg (between the roundabout at Sunehri Masjid and the roundabout at Krishi Bhawan)

Raisina Road (from the roundabout at Krishi Bhawan towards Vijay Chowk)

Beyond the roundabout at Dara Shikoh Road

Roundabout at Krishna Menon Marg

Kartavya Path (between Vijay Chowk and 'C'-Hexagon)

These areas will see heavy traffic restrictions to allow for the rehearsals and related activities.

Alternate Routes For Commuters

To ease the expected traffic congestion, motorists are advised to use alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, and Minto Road.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other city buses will be diverted from their regular routes to minimise traffic delays during the rehearsals. From 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm on both Monday and Tuesday, buses will follow alternative routes, including:

Buses heading to Central Secretariat and Connaught Place will be redirected via Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, and Vande Matram Marg.

Central Secretariat-bound buses will terminate at Udyan Marg, while buses heading to Connaught Place will take a new route through Mandir Marg, Kali Bari Marg, and Baba Khadak Singh Marg.

Buses travelling to Old Delhi Railway Station, Red Fort, and ISBT Kashmiri Gate from the southern side will use Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, and Ridge Road.

Buses travelling from Ashram will also use Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan before continuing their journey via Raj Ghat.

All these measures are being implemented to reduce traffic congestion around Vijay Chowk and India Gate during the rehearsals.

The Delhi Police urge the public to stay informed and plan their journeys in advance. The authorities recommend using alternate routes and adjusting travel plans to avoid the restricted areas during these crucial hours on Monday and Tuesday.