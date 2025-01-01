Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:13 IST, January 1st 2025

Delhi Wakes Up To Dense Fog, Chill on First Morning of New Year 2025

The first morning of the New Year in the national capital saw shallow fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dense fog blankets Delhi on Christmas | Image: ANI

The first morning of the New Year in the national capital saw shallow fog, with the minimum temperature recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

The weather office has forecast cold day conditions at isolated places in Delhi and dense fog at some locations on Wednesday. The city's minimum temperature, which was slightly warmer than the seasonal average, was almost two degrees less than Tuesday.

The relative humidity was recorded at 87 per cent, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 18 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has said that the wind speed is likely to increase to 14 to 18 kilometres per hour during the afternoon and gradually decline to less than 8 kilometres per hour by the evening.

Smog or shallow fog is expected during the evening and the night.

Air quality data was unavailable on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) website and the Centre's Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on AQI levels. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:13 IST, January 1st 2025

Recommended

'Cheap Politics': Delhi LG Trashes Temple Demolition Allegations by CM
India News
Driver Runs Over Two New Zealand Police Officers on New Year's Day
World News
Happy New Year: World Rings In New Year With Joy and Cheer | LIVE
India News
'May Year 2025 Bring Joy': President Murmu Extends New Year Greetings
India News
Dua Lipa Flaunts Engagement Ring As She Runs Errands In London | Photos
Entertainment News
'No One Can Stop China's Reunification': Xi Jinping's Warning to Taiwan
World News
Gambhir-Rohit RIFT? Ind Coach's Wish For Pujara Was Turned Down
SportFit
2025 K-Dramas List: Newtopia, Cashero, And More To Watch On OTT
Entertainment News
After IPL SNUB, David Warner Registers For PSL 2025 Draft
SportFit
26-Year-Old Indian-Origin Doctor Among Two Killed in UAE Aircraft Crash
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.