Delhi Will Be Free of Pollution, Traffic Congestion If BJP Wins: Union Minister Gadkari

New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Delhi will be free of traffic congestion and air pollution within five years if the BJP is voted to power in the national capital.

Addressing a public meeting in Nangloi Jat, the senior BJP leader said, “I give my word… If you install a BJP engine in the city government, we will free Delhi from traffic jams and air pollution within five years. I am making this promise.”

'Vote For BJP and Delhi Will Be Free of Air Pollution'

Gadkari also promised to remove landfill sites and replace them with gardens and academic institutions.

"Within five years, I will clear the landfill sites. Gardens will be built there, academic institutions will be established, and the people of Delhi will be able to breathe fresh air," he said.

Gadkari also accused the AAP government of failing to address the national capital's water crisis.

"The people you trusted neither cared about drinking water nor talked about the Yamuna's purification," he said.

