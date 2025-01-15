Dense Fog Blankets Delhi-NCR; Flights, Trains Affected as Visibility Drops to Zero

New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Wednesday, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting train schedules, with the weather department forecasting light rain ahead.

More than 26 trains running late as of 6 am, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to four hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.

"Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," the IMD said.

At Safdarjung, visibility remained at a minimum of 50 metres in dense fog since 5:30 am, with calm winds, the department added.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.3 notches above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 8.9 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal, according to the weather department.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 80 per cent and 100 per cent throughout the day.

For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of one or two spells of very light rain during the evening or night.

The predominant surface wind is expected to be from the southeast direction at a speed of less than 4 kmph during the morning hours. Dense fog is expected at most places in the morning, with isolated areas likely to experience very dense fog.

The wind speed will gradually increase to 6-8 kmph from the south in the afternoon, before decreasing to less than 4 kmph from the northeast during the evening and night. Smog or shallow to moderate fog is expected in the evening and night, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 275.

A bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am was also in the "poor" category, with a reading of 256.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".