New Delhi: A thick fog blanketed Delhi on Friday morning, reducing visibility to zero and intensifying the cold wave. Over 100 flights were delayed at the airport due to the fog, with Delhi Airport and IndiGo issuing travel advisories to passengers.

"Very Dense Fog" In Delhi-NCR

As per the prediction of the Met Department, the minimum temperature expected today is 6 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius with "very dense fog."

As per IMD, Delhi recorded a temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius today

IndiGo Issues Advisory for Passengers

Amid dense fog conditions in Delhi-NCR, Indigo airlines issued an advisory and stated that the flight schedules could be impacted. More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport as low visibility conditions due to dense fog impacted operations.

Taking to social media X, the airline in a post wrote about the current fog conditions in North India.

"We strongly recommend planning extra time for your journey to the airport as foggy conditions in Delhi are reducing visibility and slowing down traffic. To avoid any delays, we encourage an early start. Grok Profile We request you to stay updated on your flight status before heading to the airport. More Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these weather challenges together. Your comfort and peace of mind remain our top priorities." the post read.

Travel Advisory Issued by Delhi's IGI Airport

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport also issued an advisory for the passengers stating that there has been impact on flight departures. It further advised the passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information.

The advisory reads, "Due to dense Fog, there has been impact on Flight departures, however, flights which are CAT III compliant are able to land and depart from Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

The air quality in the national capital dropped down in the 'severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 409 in Delhi today at 7 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 299.