Dense Fog Blankets Parts of Punjab, Visibility Drops To Zero In Amritsar

Chandigarh: Dense fog was observed at many places in Punjab and Haryana early on Wednesday even as cold conditions persisted in both states.

Met officials said that dense fog reduced visibility to zero in Amritsar.

In Ludhiana and Patiala, the visibility was only 20 metres and 10 metres, respectively, they said.

Zero Visibility In Amritsar

The visibility was 80 metres in Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states.

Fog was also observed in Haryana's Karnal and Ambala.

Sangrur was the coldest place in Punjab, recording a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, six notches below normal, the Met office said.

Amritsar registered a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6.8 degrees, and Patiala 7.4 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Pathankot was recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.5 degrees and Gurdaspur 4.0 degrees.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a night temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 9.3 degrees, Karnal 7.5 degrees, Narnaul 5.0 degrees, Rohtak 7.7 degrees, Bhiwani 5.0 degrees and Sirsa 6.0 degrees.