Dense Fog Causes Delays At Kolkata Airport, Passengers Inconvenienced

Kolkata: Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport witnessed disruptions in flight operations on Sunday due to dense fog. According to the information, the dense fog resulted in the delay of 13 flights. The poor visibility caused by the fog led to the implementation of low visibility procedures (LVP) at the airport.

According to Airport Director Pravat Ranjan Beuria, "The arrival of at least two flights and the departure of 11 others were delayed due to the fog." He explained that the LVP was put in place on Sunday morning due to the fog cover.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Kolkata stated, "The ATC declares LVP when visibility falls below 800 metres, after which 'follow-me' vehicles guide aircraft to their stands." The official added that the LVP is also activated when the cloud ceiling is below 200 feet.

The LVP involves coordination among the airport operator, air traffic control (ATC), and pilots to manage flights safely and minimise disruptions. This ensures that aircraft can land, taxi, and take off safely using advanced navigation systems and ground lighting.