Published 04:51 IST, January 4th 2025
Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport
Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport on Saturday early morning due to dense fog and IndiGo has temporarily put departures and arrivals on hold.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Flight operations were affected at the Delhi airport on Saturday early morning due to dense fog and IndiGo has temporarily put departures and arrivals on hold.
Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), in a post on X at 12.05 am, said that due to dense fog, flight operations have been affected at the airport. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," it said.
"#6ETravelAdvisory: Departures and arrivals at #DelhiAirport are currently on hold due to reduced visibility," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1.05 am.
The airline also said that once operations resume, flights may still encounter delays due to airside congestion.
Air India, in an update on X at 1.16 am, said poor visibility due to dense fog is affecting flight operations in Delhi and parts of northern India.
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital is operated by DIAL.
On Friday, more than 400 flights were delayed due to bad weather conditions at the airport.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 04:51 IST, January 4th 2025