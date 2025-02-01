Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi, Visibility Affected

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog has enveloped Delhi, affecting visibility and disrupting daily life. The low visibility has led to slow movement of traffic on the roads. According to the officials, the fog is likely to affect flight operations and railways as well. Meanwhile, the dense fog has also led to a significant drop in temperature, forcing people to seek refuge in night shelter homes.

As the fog rolled in, visibility was reduced to just a few metres, making it difficult for commuters to navigate the roads. The police in the national capital and other concerned authorities have warned and advised motorists to be cautious while driving and to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents.

The cold wave has also set in, with temperatures dropping significantly. The mercury dropped in the early hours of the morning, amidst surging temperatures for the past few days.

As the temperature dipped, many people were forced to seek refuge in night shelter homes. Over 200 night shelter homes have been set up across the city to provide shelter to the homeless during the winter months.

"We are providing all necessary facilities, including food, blankets, and medical care, to those seeking shelter in our night shelter homes," said a Delhi government official.