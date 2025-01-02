Dense Fog Engulfs New Delhi, Major Cities; IMD Records Zero Metres Visibility at IGI Airport

New Delhi: A thick layer of fog has enveloped the national capital as well as sweeping through several major cities across the nation as the cold winter weather continues to prevail with the start of the New Year 2025.

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility at airports in Delhi on Thursday was recorded at zero meters. Similar conditions were reported in Gwalior, Agra, Amritsar, and Pathankot, as a dense layer of fog continued to impact major regions across the country.

The IMD also reported the presence of fog and low clouds over northwest, central, east, and northeast India with patches of it over coastal Andhra Pradesh today.

In Delhi, the IMD forecasted a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius with the maximum temperature rising to 17 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Additionally, the air quality index recorded in the national capital at 8 am today was 278, categorised as 'poor,' according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

The winter chill continues to grip North India, as temperatures continue to drop following the New Year, affecting several states.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

In response to the chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires, while others took shelter in night homes as temperatures continued to drop.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi experienced its third consecutive day of cold conditions, with the maximum temperature recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, airline carrier Indigo on Thursday issued a travel advisory for its flight operations in Srinagar as the region was experiencing snowfall impacting flight schedules.

"We wish the snowfall could take a brief pause, allowing us to ensure smooth travels for you once again. Stay warm and stay informed," the airlines stated.