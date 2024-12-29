Dense Fog Likely To Blanket Parts of Northwest India For Next 2 Days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that there will be a gradual fall in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi, over the next few days.

Dr Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, said that temperatures are expected to drop by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many regions.

"Temperatures will fall gradually from today. We are expecting temperatures to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India and central India," Dr Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Very Dense Fog Predicted In Punjab, Haryana

The weather department also forecasted dense to very dense fog in Punjab and Haryana for the next two days, which is likely to affect visibility and could lead to travel disruptions.

"We are expecting dense to very dense fog over Punjab and Haryana for the next two days," Dr Kumar added.

Cold Conditions To Prevail in Himachal

"We are expecting cold conditions today, especially over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region," he added.

No Cold Wave In Delhi

Dr Kumar emphasized that "no cold wave" is expected in Delhi at this stage.