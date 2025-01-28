Published 10:31 IST, January 28th 2025
Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out of Jail on 30-Day Parole
He will be walking out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted parole, sources said.
Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted 30-day parole.
He will be walking out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana 's Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted parole, sources said.
Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.
The parole comes days ahead of polls in Delhi on February 5.
The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab , Rajasthan and other states.
In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.
