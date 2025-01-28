Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out of Jail on 30-Day Parole

Published 10:31 IST, January 28th 2025

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out of Jail on 30-Day Parole

He will be walking out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted parole, sources said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Walks Out of Jail on 30-Day Parole | Image: Republic

Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted 30-day parole.

He will be walking out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana 's Rohtak on Tuesday after being granted parole, sources said.

Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.

The parole comes days ahead of polls in Delhi on February 5.

The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab , Rajasthan and other states.

In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 10:35 IST, January 28th 2025

Haryana Punjab

