Derailment Bid Thwarted in UP: Large Stone Found on Bareilly-Pilibhit Railway Line, Probe Underway

Bareilly: Amid a spate of recent train derailment attempts across the country, another suspected act of sabotage has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

A disaster was narrowly averted on the Bareilly-Pilibhit railway line when a large stone, deliberately placed on the tracks, struck the train’s engine. The collision caused a brief halt but fortunately resulted in no casualties or major injuries.

Officials have launched an investigation into the incident, and a report has been filed for the act of sabotage.

What Does The FIR Say?

In the FIR, it has been said that the incident occurred on January 13, when the train (No. 75302) left the station at 17:45 from Shahi Station and was travelling toward Bajirya Station.

The train was derailed at KM 281/1-2, as a large stone was placed on the track. The stone collision caused the engine to derail, leading to damage to two tracks after the collision.

The incident appears to have been intentional, with an attempt to disrupt the railway system and endanger lives. The authorities are investigating the matter thoroughly and legal action is being taken in connection with the incident.

A report was filed by an unknown person, and the incident is under investigation. The police are taking necessary actions based on the filed complaint.

The authorities are also looking into whether this act was a deliberate sabotage of the railway system.

Rising Threats: Sabotage Attempts Targeting Railways Across India

Kanpur Incident

In October last year, a suspected sabotage attempt was uncovered in Kanpur when a passenger train collided with a thick wooden plank placed on the tracks during the night. The deliberate obstruction caused concern but fortunately resulted in no casualties.

Gas Cylinder on Tracks

In another alarming incident near Prempur railway station in Kanpur, an empty gas cylinder was discovered on the tracks last year. Authorities suspect it was intended to disrupt railway operations, adding to the series of dangerous acts targeting the rail network.

Detonators Target Army Train in Madhya Pradesh